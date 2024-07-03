Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹36.7
Prev. Close₹35.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.8
Day's High₹36.99
Day's Low₹35.28
52 Week's High₹48.68
52 Week's Low₹11.91
Book Value₹62.16
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)230.75
P/E13.71
EPS2.57
Divi. Yield0.28
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.19
10
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.95
15.85
6.68
11.67
Net Worth
69.14
25.85
11.68
16.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
-0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.5
0.58
-1.11
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.19
-0.16
-0.02
Working capital
0.11
0.54
-2.24
-12.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
73.47
-93.87
277.1
-21.09
EBIT growth
-14.03
-153.6
-2,012.64
-98.43
Net profit growth
-13.33
-127.95
-1,922.96
-97.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Indukumar Shantilal Kapashi
Director
Paresh Sevantilal Kapashi
Director
Nimish Indukumar Kapashi
Managing Director
Shweta Samir Shah
Additional Director
BARKHA BALKRUSHNAN DESHMUKH
Additional Director
Devi Prasad Choudhary
Non Executive Director
Amoli Samir Shah
Additional Director
Nishith Trivedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sangeeta Amit Khyani
Independent Director
Parimal S Patwa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd
Summary
Sera Investments & Finance India Limited (Formerly known as Kapashi Commercial Limited), incorporated in 1985, was promoted by highly qualified and established team of industrialists specialising in designing, manufacturing and in the engineering business of iron and steel. The name of the Company was changed from Kapashi Commercial Limited to Sera Investments & Finance India Limited effective from April 30, 2022. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non- Banking Financial Company serving the credit requirements of people. It offers financial services and competes directly with the informal moneylenders and pawnbrokers. Over the years, the Company had diversified into the field of development and trading in ferrous and non-ferrous metals as also stock market. The Company is driven by a vision to grow India Digitally by providing lending, capital advisory and other services online as per the needs of the customers. It advise clients on a broad range of strategic and tactical issues, including capital structure optimization, capital allocation, equity and debt market positioning and issuance, and investor communications strategies. Apart from this, it offer unsecured loans to Micro, small and medium enterprises with instant application, approval and disbursal process. MSMEs have a hard time obtaining business loans to grow their business. There are many hurdles in obtaining loans in a traditional way which involves bank visits, longer application and ap
Read More
The Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd is ₹230.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd is 13.71 and 0.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd is ₹11.91 and ₹48.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.36%, 3 Years at 32.25%, 1 Year at 119.91%, 6 Month at 82.35%, 3 Month at 2.29% and 1 Month at -9.64%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.