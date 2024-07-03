iifl-logo-icon 1
Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd Share Price

35.5
(0.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open36.7
  • Day's High36.99
  • 52 Wk High48.68
  • Prev. Close35.23
  • Day's Low35.28
  • 52 Wk Low 11.91
  • Turnover (lac)22.8
  • P/E13.71
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value62.16
  • EPS2.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)230.75
  • Div. Yield0.28
No Records Found

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

36.7

Prev. Close

35.23

Turnover(Lac.)

22.8

Day's High

36.99

Day's Low

35.28

52 Week's High

48.68

52 Week's Low

11.91

Book Value

62.16

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

230.75

P/E

13.71

EPS

2.57

Divi. Yield

0.28

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.04%

Non-Promoter- 14.68%

Institutions: 14.68%

Non-Institutions: 29.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.19

10

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.95

15.85

6.68

11.67

Net Worth

69.14

25.85

11.68

16.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

-0.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.5

0.58

-1.11

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.19

-0.16

-0.02

Working capital

0.11

0.54

-2.24

-12.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

73.47

-93.87

277.1

-21.09

EBIT growth

-14.03

-153.6

-2,012.64

-98.43

Net profit growth

-13.33

-127.95

-1,922.96

-97.28

No Record Found

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Indukumar Shantilal Kapashi

Director

Paresh Sevantilal Kapashi

Director

Nimish Indukumar Kapashi

Managing Director

Shweta Samir Shah

Additional Director

BARKHA BALKRUSHNAN DESHMUKH

Additional Director

Devi Prasad Choudhary

Non Executive Director

Amoli Samir Shah

Additional Director

Nishith Trivedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sangeeta Amit Khyani

Independent Director

Parimal S Patwa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd

Summary

Sera Investments & Finance India Limited (Formerly known as Kapashi Commercial Limited), incorporated in 1985, was promoted by highly qualified and established team of industrialists specialising in designing, manufacturing and in the engineering business of iron and steel. The name of the Company was changed from Kapashi Commercial Limited to Sera Investments & Finance India Limited effective from April 30, 2022. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non- Banking Financial Company serving the credit requirements of people. It offers financial services and competes directly with the informal moneylenders and pawnbrokers. Over the years, the Company had diversified into the field of development and trading in ferrous and non-ferrous metals as also stock market. The Company is driven by a vision to grow India Digitally by providing lending, capital advisory and other services online as per the needs of the customers. It advise clients on a broad range of strategic and tactical issues, including capital structure optimization, capital allocation, equity and debt market positioning and issuance, and investor communications strategies. Apart from this, it offer unsecured loans to Micro, small and medium enterprises with instant application, approval and disbursal process. MSMEs have a hard time obtaining business loans to grow their business. There are many hurdles in obtaining loans in a traditional way which involves bank visits, longer application and ap
Company FAQs

What is the Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd share price today?

The Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd is ₹230.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd is 13.71 and 0.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd is ₹11.91 and ₹48.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd?

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.36%, 3 Years at 32.25%, 1 Year at 119.91%, 6 Month at 82.35%, 3 Month at 2.29% and 1 Month at -9.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.05 %
Institutions - 14.68 %
Public - 29.27 %

