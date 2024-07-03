Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd Summary

Sera Investments & Finance India Limited (Formerly known as Kapashi Commercial Limited), incorporated in 1985, was promoted by highly qualified and established team of industrialists specialising in designing, manufacturing and in the engineering business of iron and steel. The name of the Company was changed from Kapashi Commercial Limited to Sera Investments & Finance India Limited effective from April 30, 2022. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non- Banking Financial Company serving the credit requirements of people. It offers financial services and competes directly with the informal moneylenders and pawnbrokers. Over the years, the Company had diversified into the field of development and trading in ferrous and non-ferrous metals as also stock market. The Company is driven by a vision to grow India Digitally by providing lending, capital advisory and other services online as per the needs of the customers. It advise clients on a broad range of strategic and tactical issues, including capital structure optimization, capital allocation, equity and debt market positioning and issuance, and investor communications strategies. Apart from this, it offer unsecured loans to Micro, small and medium enterprises with instant application, approval and disbursal process. MSMEs have a hard time obtaining business loans to grow their business. There are many hurdles in obtaining loans in a traditional way which involves bank visits, longer application and approval processes. Loan against securities (LAS) is a type of loan provided to customers by pledging security followed by Insurance Policies, Demat Shares, Mutual Fund Units and NABARD Bonds and UTI Bonds.