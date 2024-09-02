Recommended Final Rividend of Rs. 0.10/- (Rupees Ten Paisa Only) per equity share (i.e. 5% on the Paid up Equity Share Capital) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 subject to declaration by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Considered and Fixed the Record Date as Monday, September 23, 2024 for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)