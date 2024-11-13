Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors 1. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 along with limited review report as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) regulations. Revised Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

1. Approved the Notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The 39th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 02.30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). 2. Considered and Approved the Directors Report of the Company together with relevant annexures thereto for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. Considered and Approved the date of Book Closure fixed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 till Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Considered and Fixed the Record Date as Monday, September 23, 2024 for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive final dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chairperson and Majority of Directors. 1. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with limited review report as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 alongwith the Audited Financial Statements thereon. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. 1. Considered and Approved the Standalone Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.10/- (Rupees Ten Paisa Only) per equity share (i.e. 5% on the Paid up Equity Share Capital) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 subject to declaration by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a Whole. 2. To review the performance of the Chairperson of the Company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors. 3. To assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. 4. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. This is to inform you under Regulation 30, Regulation 25 and any other regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, March 29, 2024. In that meeting the Board has decided the following matters: 1. Reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a Whole. 2. Reviewed the performance of the Chairperson of the Company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors. 3. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. Kindly take the same on your record (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, March 07, 2024 to decide the following matters: 1. Considered and Approved Notice of Postal ballot to seek approval of the shareholders for the appointment of Mr. Parimal Suryakant Patwa (DIN: 00093852) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company, for a period of five consecutive years, w.e.f. January 12, 2024. 2. Considered and Appointed Mr. Devesh Khandelwal, Proprietor of M/s. Khandelwal Devesh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the postal ballot process in fair and transparent manner. Kindly take the same on your record.

Board Meeting 2 Mar 2024 2 Mar 2024

Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held to approve the following matters: 1. Considered and Approved the Allotment of 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lacs) Equity Shares of the Company at a price of Rs. 13.50/- including Premium of Rs. 11.50/- per share to the allottees allotted on preferential basis to Promoter and Non-Promoter Group. 2. Took note the Email received from BSE on February 22, 2024 for imposing fines for the Non-Compliance of Regulation 6(1) and Regulation 18(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take the same on your record. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-update

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024