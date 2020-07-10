iifl-logo
Seshachal Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

2.39
(4.82%)
Jul 10, 2020|09:54:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.69

0.69

0.69

0.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.7

0.38

0.08

-0.06

Net Worth

1.39

1.07

0.77

0.63

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.87

0.25

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.39

1.94

1.02

0.63

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.05

0.01

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.36

1.87

0.99

0.61

Inventories

8.39

5.3

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.83

9.24

4.41

5.16

Debtor Days

125.13

Other Current Assets

2.3

1.14

0.99

0.18

Sundry Creditors

-11.59

-13.5

-3.93

-3.87

Creditor Days

93.85

Other Current Liabilities

-0.57

-0.31

-0.48

-0.86

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

1.4

1.94

1.02

0.63

