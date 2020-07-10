Seshachal Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.69
0.69
0.69
0.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.7
0.38
0.08
-0.06
Net Worth
1.39
1.07
0.77
0.63
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.87
0.25
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.39
1.94
1.02
0.63
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.05
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.36
1.87
0.99
0.61
Inventories
8.39
5.3
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.83
9.24
4.41
5.16
Debtor Days
125.13
Other Current Assets
2.3
1.14
0.99
0.18
Sundry Creditors
-11.59
-13.5
-3.93
-3.87
Creditor Days
93.85
Other Current Liabilities
-0.57
-0.31
-0.48
-0.86
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
1.4
1.94
1.02
0.63
