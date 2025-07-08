iifl-logo
Seshachal Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

2.39
(4.82%)
Jul 10, 2020|09:54:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Seshachal Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.39

Prev. Close

2.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.39

Day's Low

2.39

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

22.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.17

P/E

0.87

EPS

2.74

Divi. Yield

0

Seshachal Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Seshachal Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Seshachal Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:04 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.87%

Non-Promoter- 66.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Seshachal Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.69

0.69

0.69

0.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.7

0.38

0.08

-0.06

Net Worth

1.39

1.07

0.77

0.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

15.05

3.61

20.4

0.11

yoy growth (%)

316.74

-82.3

17,698.09

0

Raw materials

-10

-3.51

-20.47

-0.03

As % of sales

66.44

97.25

100.33

28.25

Employee costs

-4.54

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.22

-0.26

0.06

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.03

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.19

-0.02

-0.27

0.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

316.74

-82.3

17,698.09

0

Op profit growth

-510.51

-381.82

EBIT growth

-528.11

-380.54

Net profit growth

1,796.65

-103.78

-626.08

-328.64

No Record Found

Seshachal Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Seshachal Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Umashankar M P

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Gandhi

Managing Director & CFO

Prabhaker Reddy Aedla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepika Patel

Independent Director

Meenu Jain

Registered Office

Plot No 57 Text Book Colony,

Telangana - 500009

Tel: -

Website: http://www.seshachal.com

Email: info@javelintech.org

Registrar Office

1-2-285 Domalguda,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

Promoted by Hitendrakumar R Shah and Associates, Parichay Education Limtied, PEL, (earlier known as Supan Syntech Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 15th Nov.94 and commenced its...
Reports by Seshachal Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Seshachal Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Seshachal Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Seshachal Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Seshachal Technologies Ltd is ₹0.17 Cr. as of 10 Jul ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Seshachal Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Seshachal Technologies Ltd is 0.87 and 0.10 as of 10 Jul ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Seshachal Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Seshachal Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Seshachal Technologies Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 10 Jul ‘20

What is the CAGR of Seshachal Technologies Ltd?

Seshachal Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.13%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 25.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Seshachal Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Seshachal Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 66.12 %

