SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.39
Prev. Close₹2.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.39
Day's Low₹2.39
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹22.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.17
P/E0.87
EPS2.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.69
0.69
0.69
0.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.7
0.38
0.08
-0.06
Net Worth
1.39
1.07
0.77
0.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15.05
3.61
20.4
0.11
yoy growth (%)
316.74
-82.3
17,698.09
0
Raw materials
-10
-3.51
-20.47
-0.03
As % of sales
66.44
97.25
100.33
28.25
Employee costs
-4.54
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.22
-0.26
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.03
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.19
-0.02
-0.27
0.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
316.74
-82.3
17,698.09
0
Op profit growth
-510.51
-381.82
EBIT growth
-528.11
-380.54
Net profit growth
1,796.65
-103.78
-626.08
-328.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Umashankar M P
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Gandhi
Managing Director & CFO
Prabhaker Reddy Aedla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepika Patel
Independent Director
Meenu Jain
Plot No 57 Text Book Colony,
Telangana - 500009
Tel: -
Website: http://www.seshachal.com
Email: info@javelintech.org
1-2-285 Domalguda,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
Promoted by Hitendrakumar R Shah and Associates, Parichay Education Limtied, PEL, (earlier known as Supan Syntech Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 15th Nov.94 and commenced its...
Reports by Seshachal Technologies Ltd
