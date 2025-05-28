Board Meeting 28 May 2025 13 May 2025

Seshachal Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for financial year 2025-26. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of Seshachal Technologies Limited held on Wednesday the 28th day of May, 2025 started at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company the following were duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors: 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 (Attached) 2. Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 (Attached) 3. Declaration for unmodified opinion (Attached) 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2025-26 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 7 Feb 2025

SESHACHAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 2. Limited review report of the auditor for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 With reference to the above subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Seshachal Technologies Limited held on Thursday the 13th day of February, 2025 started at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 04.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company the following were duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors: 1. Unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 (Attached) and 2. Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 (Attached) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

SESHACHAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 2. Limited review report of the auditor for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 The Board of Directors of Seshachal Technologies Limited held on Thursday the 14th day of November, 2024 started at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 03.30 P.M. at the registered office of the company the following were duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors: 1. Unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (Attached) and 2. Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (Attached) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Seshachal Technologies Limited at their meeting held on 03rd September 2024 from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM has approved notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of our Company and further advised that the 30th AGM will be held on 28.09.2024 at 12 NOON. The Meeting will be held through Video conferencing (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024