Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15.05
3.61
20.4
0.11
yoy growth (%)
316.74
-82.3
17,698.09
0
Raw materials
-10
-3.51
-20.47
-0.03
As % of sales
66.44
97.25
100.33
28.25
Employee costs
-4.54
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
30.21
0.72
0.12
17.79
Other costs
-0.27
-0.15
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.84
0.75
1.31
Operating profit
0.22
-0.24
0.06
OPM
1.49
-1.21
52.63
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.22
-0.26
0.06
Taxes
-0.03
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-15.34
-0.23
-18.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.18
-0.26
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.18
0
-0.26
0.04
yoy growth (%)
1,796.65
-103.78
-626.08
-328.64
NPM
1.24
0.27
-1.27
43.26
