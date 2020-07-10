iifl-logo
Seshachal Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.39
(4.82%)
Jul 10, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

15.05

3.61

20.4

0.11

yoy growth (%)

316.74

-82.3

17,698.09

0

Raw materials

-10

-3.51

-20.47

-0.03

As % of sales

66.44

97.25

100.33

28.25

Employee costs

-4.54

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

30.21

0.72

0.12

17.79

Other costs

-0.27

-0.15

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.84

0.75

1.31

Operating profit

0.22

-0.24

0.06

OPM

1.49

-1.21

52.63

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.22

-0.26

0.06

Taxes

-0.03

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-15.34

-0.23

-18.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.18

-0.26

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.18

0

-0.26

0.04

yoy growth (%)

1,796.65

-103.78

-626.08

-328.64

NPM

1.24

0.27

-1.27

43.26

