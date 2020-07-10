Seshachal Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.22
-0.26
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.03
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.19
-0.02
-0.27
0.76
Other operating items
Operating
0.37
-0.54
0.8
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.03
-0.15
Free cash flow
0.37
-0.51
0.65
Equity raised
-0.49
-0.51
0
-12.59
Investing
0
0
0
-0.07
Financing
0
0.04
0.08
0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.12
-0.43
-11.94
