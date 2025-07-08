Seshachal Technologies Ltd Summary

Promoted by Hitendrakumar R Shah and Associates, Parichay Education Limtied, PEL, (earlier known as Supan Syntech Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 15th Nov.94 and commenced its business from 25th Nov.94.PEL set up a project for manufacturing furnishing fabrics for export purpose at Udhana Dist. Surat. The proposed installed capacity for production of these products was 6,48,000 mtrs. per year of different types of furnishing fabrics like tapestry, upholstery and heavy curtain cloths. During Mar.96, SSL came out with a public issue of 43,84,800 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 4.38 crores to part finance the project.The companys current line of business in bio-technology related activities viz clinical trials, bio-informatics and IT data management and hence the name of the company was changed to Javelin Technologies Ltd., in the year 2003.