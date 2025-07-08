iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Seshachal Technologies Ltd Company Summary

2.39
(4.82%)
Jul 10, 2020|09:54:00 AM

Seshachal Technologies Ltd Summary

Promoted by Hitendrakumar R Shah and Associates, Parichay Education Limtied, PEL, (earlier known as Supan Syntech Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 15th Nov.94 and commenced its business from 25th Nov.94.PEL set up a project for manufacturing furnishing fabrics for export purpose at Udhana Dist. Surat. The proposed installed capacity for production of these products was 6,48,000 mtrs. per year of different types of furnishing fabrics like tapestry, upholstery and heavy curtain cloths. During Mar.96, SSL came out with a public issue of 43,84,800 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 4.38 crores to part finance the project.The companys current line of business in bio-technology related activities viz clinical trials, bio-informatics and IT data management and hence the name of the company was changed to Javelin Technologies Ltd., in the year 2003.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.