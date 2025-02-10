Shah Construction Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.61
1.61
1.61
1.61
Preference Capital
48.2
48.2
48.2
48.2
Reserves
-92.84
-90.4
-87.85
-83.76
Net Worth
-43.03
-40.59
-38.04
-33.95
Minority Interest
Debt
58.81
54.93
49.66
47.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.78
14.34
11.62
13.59
Fixed Assets
55.42
55.49
16.3
16.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-40
-41.29
-7.73
-2.89
Inventories
20.36
19.68
19.08
18.73
Inventory Days
3,956.97
Sundry Debtors
2.06
0.86
0.37
1.58
Debtor Days
333.79
Other Current Assets
3.43
2.99
2.69
2.55
Sundry Creditors
-0.36
-0.14
-0.13
-0.07
Creditor Days
14.78
Other Current Liabilities
-65.49
-64.68
-29.74
-25.68
Cash
0.38
0.14
3.06
0.02
Total Assets
15.8
14.34
11.63
13.6
