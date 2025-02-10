iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Construction Company Ltd Balance Sheet

60.74
(5.00%)
Feb 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.61

1.61

1.61

1.61

Preference Capital

48.2

48.2

48.2

48.2

Reserves

-92.84

-90.4

-87.85

-83.76

Net Worth

-43.03

-40.59

-38.04

-33.95

Minority Interest

Debt

58.81

54.93

49.66

47.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.78

14.34

11.62

13.59

Fixed Assets

55.42

55.49

16.3

16.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-40

-41.29

-7.73

-2.89

Inventories

20.36

19.68

19.08

18.73

Inventory Days

3,956.97

Sundry Debtors

2.06

0.86

0.37

1.58

Debtor Days

333.79

Other Current Assets

3.43

2.99

2.69

2.55

Sundry Creditors

-0.36

-0.14

-0.13

-0.07

Creditor Days

14.78

Other Current Liabilities

-65.49

-64.68

-29.74

-25.68

Cash

0.38

0.14

3.06

0.02

Total Assets

15.8

14.34

11.63

13.6

