SectorRealty
Open₹60.74
Prev. Close₹57.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹60.74
Day's Low₹60.74
52 Week's High₹60.74
52 Week's Low₹60.74
Book Value₹-6,095.64
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.61
1.61
1.61
1.61
Preference Capital
48.2
48.2
48.2
48.2
Reserves
-92.84
-90.4
-87.85
-83.76
Net Worth
-43.03
-40.59
-38.04
-33.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.72
4.37
5.61
5.52
yoy growth (%)
-60.49
-22.08
1.61
11.96
Raw materials
0.27
0.45
0.49
0.98
As % of sales
15.78
10.48
8.9
17.87
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.53
-0.54
-0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.75
-10.76
-1.08
-3.66
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.27
-0.24
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.02
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.92
-0.25
0.22
-0.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.49
-22.08
1.61
11.96
Op profit growth
-83.83
-800.49
8.63
-16.95
EBIT growth
-78.01
-701.39
-28.88
25.17
Net profit growth
-55.37
891.38
-70.4
-3.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
708.75
|365.34
|1,75,437.72
|-166.09
|0.71
|936.74
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,170.8
|59.73
|1,16,762.45
|564.7
|0.19
|3,485.3
|172.68
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,704.5
|28.88
|61,976
|536.53
|0.23
|1,276.69
|377.22
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,026.55
|64.29
|61,036.34
|34.85
|0
|184.99
|571.46
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,309.55
|360.76
|56,406.28
|131.7
|0.13
|710
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Kumar Poddar
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Damji Shah
Chairman & Managing Director
M J Shah
Independent Director
S N Adalija
Non Executive Director
Jaywanti Jadavji Shah
Independent Director
Hitesh Popatlal Sanghoi
Independent Director
Ravindra K Myatra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shah Construction Company Ltd
Summary
Shah Construction Company Ltd was incorporated on 05th April, 1949. The company is engaged into the business of development in land and construction of building as Builders and developers.
Read More
The Shah Construction Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shah Construction Company Ltd is ₹0.98 Cr. as of 10 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shah Construction Company Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 10 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shah Construction Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shah Construction Company Ltd is ₹60.74 and ₹60.74 as of 10 Feb ‘25
Shah Construction Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
