Shah Construction Company Ltd Share Price

60.74
(5.00%)
Feb 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.74
  • Day's High60.74
  • 52 Wk High60.74
  • Prev. Close57.85
  • Day's Low60.74
  • 52 Wk Low 60.74
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value-6,095.64
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shah Construction Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

60.74

Prev. Close

57.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

60.74

Day's Low

60.74

52 Week's High

60.74

52 Week's Low

60.74

Book Value

-6,095.64

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shah Construction Company Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shah Construction Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shah Construction Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

12 Feb, 2025|07:17 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.66%

Non-Promoter- 6.12%

Institutions: 6.12%

Non-Institutions: 20.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shah Construction Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.61

1.61

1.61

1.61

Preference Capital

48.2

48.2

48.2

48.2

Reserves

-92.84

-90.4

-87.85

-83.76

Net Worth

-43.03

-40.59

-38.04

-33.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.72

4.37

5.61

5.52

yoy growth (%)

-60.49

-22.08

1.61

11.96

Raw materials

0.27

0.45

0.49

0.98

As % of sales

15.78

10.48

8.9

17.87

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.53

-0.54

-0.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.75

-10.76

-1.08

-3.66

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.27

-0.24

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.02

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.92

-0.25

0.22

-0.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.49

-22.08

1.61

11.96

Op profit growth

-83.83

-800.49

8.63

-16.95

EBIT growth

-78.01

-701.39

-28.88

25.17

Net profit growth

-55.37

891.38

-70.4

-3.05

No Record Found

Shah Construction Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

708.75

365.341,75,437.72-166.090.71936.74113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,170.8

59.731,16,762.45564.70.193,485.3172.68

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,704.5

28.8861,976536.530.231,276.69377.22

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,026.55

64.2961,036.3434.850184.99571.46

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,309.55

360.7656,406.28131.70.13710271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shah Construction Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Kumar Poddar

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Damji Shah

Chairman & Managing Director

M J Shah

Independent Director

S N Adalija

Non Executive Director

Jaywanti Jadavji Shah

Independent Director

Hitesh Popatlal Sanghoi

Independent Director

Ravindra K Myatra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shah Construction Company Ltd

Summary

Shah Construction Company Ltd was incorporated on 05th April, 1949. The company is engaged into the business of development in land and construction of building as Builders and developers.
Company FAQs

What is the Shah Construction Company Ltd share price today?

The Shah Construction Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shah Construction Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shah Construction Company Ltd is ₹0.98 Cr. as of 10 Feb ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shah Construction Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shah Construction Company Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 10 Feb ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shah Construction Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shah Construction Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shah Construction Company Ltd is ₹60.74 and ₹60.74 as of 10 Feb ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shah Construction Company Ltd?

Shah Construction Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shah Construction Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shah Construction Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.67 %
Institutions - 6.13 %
Public - 20.21 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shah Construction Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

