Shah Construction Company Ltd Management Discussions

ANNEXURE II

The Management of Shah Construction Company Limited presents the analysis of performance of your Company for the year ended 2023-2024 and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on assessment of the current business environment and the expectations, estimates and projections of the Directors and Management of the Company. It may vary due to future economic and political development, both in the Indian and international economies and due to other factors beyond control.

ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT WORLD

The baseline forecast is for the world economy to continue growing at 3.2 percent during 2024 and 2025, at the same pace as in 2023. A slight acceleration for advanced economies—where growth is expected to rise from 1.6 percent in 2023 to 1.7 percent in 2024 and 1.8 percent in 2025—will be offset by a modest slowdown in emerging market and developing economies from 4.3 percent in 2023 to 4.2 percent in both 2024 and 2025. The forecast for global growth five years from now—at 3.1 percent—is at its lowest in decades. Global inflation is forecast to decline steadily, from 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025, with advanced economies returning to their inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies. Core inflation is generally projected to decline more gradually.

The global economy has been surprisingly resilient, despite significant central bank interest rate hikes to restore price stability. Changes in mortgage and housing markets over the pre-pandemic decade of low interest rates moderated the near-term impact of policy rate hikes. The medium- term prospects shows that the lower predicted growth in output per person stems, notably, from persistent structural frictions preventing capital and labor from moving to productive firms.

(I) Industry Structure and Developments :

There is fierce competition in the business of Construction Business which is normal for any business.

(II) Threats :

The Company perceives normal business threats of competition from new entrants.

(III) Segment-wise or Product-wise Performance :

The performance of the company in Construction Business is stable.

(IV) Outlook :

The outlook of the Company is positive.

(V) Risks and Concerns:

The Company perceives normal business risks and concerns.

(VI) Internal Control systems and their adequacy:

The Company has adequate internal control systems.

(VII) Discussion on financial performance:

The Company has earned Gross total income of Rs. 456.17 Lakhs for the year under report as against Rs. 419.37 Lakhs in the previous year.

(VIII) Material developments in human resources / Industrial Relations front, and number of people employed:

There are no material developments in human resources front.

No. of employees: 18

(IX) Cautionary Statement:

Certain statements made in this Report relating to the Companys outlook, estimates, predictions etc. may constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from such estimates, whether express or implied. Several factors that could make a difference to Companys operations include climatic conditions and economic conditions affecting demand and supply, changes in Government regulation tax regimes, natural calamities, etc. over which the Company does not have any direct control.