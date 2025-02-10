iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Construction Company Ltd Peer Comparison

60.74
(5.00%)
Feb 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

SHAH CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

708.75

376.861,80,970.04-166.090.68936.74113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,170.8

59.951,17,181.31564.70.193,485.3172.68

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,704.5

30.6165,682.93536.530.221,276.69377.22

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,026.55

67.363,894.5734.850184.99571.46

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,570.7

196.1157,979.7755.810.15127.46145.73

Shah Construction Company Ltd: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

