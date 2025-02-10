Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
708.75
|376.86
|1,80,970.04
|-166.09
|0.68
|936.74
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,170.8
|59.95
|1,17,181.31
|564.7
|0.19
|3,485.3
|172.68
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,704.5
|30.61
|65,682.93
|536.53
|0.22
|1,276.69
|377.22
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,026.55
|67.3
|63,894.57
|34.85
|0
|184.99
|571.46
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,570.7
|196.11
|57,979.77
|55.81
|0.15
|127.46
|145.73
No Record Found
