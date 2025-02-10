iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Construction Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

60.74
(5.00%)
Feb 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.72

4.37

5.61

5.52

yoy growth (%)

-60.49

-22.08

1.61

11.96

Raw materials

0.27

0.45

0.49

0.98

As % of sales

15.78

10.48

8.9

17.87

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.53

-0.54

-0.47

As % of sales

25.08

12.31

9.75

8.57

Other costs

-3.26

-14.77

-4.06

-4.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

188.79

337.94

72.48

84.35

Operating profit

-1.69

-10.48

1.49

1.37

OPM

-98.09

-239.77

26.66

24.94

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.27

-0.24

-0.18

Interest expense

-2.97

-2.69

-2.42

-5.54

Other income

0.15

2.68

0.08

0.69

Profit before tax

-4.75

-10.76

-1.08

-3.66

Taxes

-0.06

-0.02

0

-0.01

Tax rate

1.33

0.21

0.26

0.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.81

-10.78

-1.08

-3.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.81

-10.78

-1.08

-3.67

yoy growth (%)

-55.37

891.38

-70.4

-3.05

NPM

-278.66

-246.68

-19.38

-66.56

