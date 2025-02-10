Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.72
4.37
5.61
5.52
yoy growth (%)
-60.49
-22.08
1.61
11.96
Raw materials
0.27
0.45
0.49
0.98
As % of sales
15.78
10.48
8.9
17.87
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.53
-0.54
-0.47
As % of sales
25.08
12.31
9.75
8.57
Other costs
-3.26
-14.77
-4.06
-4.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
188.79
337.94
72.48
84.35
Operating profit
-1.69
-10.48
1.49
1.37
OPM
-98.09
-239.77
26.66
24.94
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.27
-0.24
-0.18
Interest expense
-2.97
-2.69
-2.42
-5.54
Other income
0.15
2.68
0.08
0.69
Profit before tax
-4.75
-10.76
-1.08
-3.66
Taxes
-0.06
-0.02
0
-0.01
Tax rate
1.33
0.21
0.26
0.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.81
-10.78
-1.08
-3.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.81
-10.78
-1.08
-3.67
yoy growth (%)
-55.37
891.38
-70.4
-3.05
NPM
-278.66
-246.68
-19.38
-66.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.