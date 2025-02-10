Shah Construction Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.75
-10.76
-1.08
-3.66
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.27
-0.24
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.02
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.92
-0.25
0.22
-0.58
Other operating items
Operating
-5.97
-11.31
-1.1
-4.44
Capital expenditure
-1.74
-8.04
-2.28
12.28
Free cash flow
-7.71
-19.35
-3.38
7.83
Equity raised
-157.89
-136.32
-134.14
-126.78
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
91.69
85.7
81.02
75.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-73.91
-69.97
-56.51
-43.44
