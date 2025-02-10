iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shah Construction Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

60.74
(5.00%)
Feb 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shah Construction Company Ltd

Shah Construction Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.75

-10.76

-1.08

-3.66

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.27

-0.24

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.02

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.92

-0.25

0.22

-0.58

Other operating items

Operating

-5.97

-11.31

-1.1

-4.44

Capital expenditure

-1.74

-8.04

-2.28

12.28

Free cash flow

-7.71

-19.35

-3.38

7.83

Equity raised

-157.89

-136.32

-134.14

-126.78

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

91.69

85.7

81.02

75.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-73.91

-69.97

-56.51

-43.44

Shah Construction Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shah Construction Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.