SHAH CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct for prohibition of insider trading we have already intimated to the Stock Exchange that the Trading Window for all Directors and Designated Employees of the Company for trading /dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from 1st April 2024 to 1st June 2024 i.e. 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the announcement of the Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 of the Company to the Stock Exchange. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 30th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters and are the same attached. 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 3. Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion. The board of directors has not recommended any dividend for financial year ended 31st March, 2024. In terms of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Financial Results with respect to the above is also being advertised in the newspapers. The meeting of the Board of Directors Commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m. Kindly take the above on record. Read less.. The board of directors has not recommended any dividend for financial year ended 31* March, 2024. Pursuant to Reg 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today on 30th May, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report for the said period. Kindly take the same on your records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)