Shakti Press Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.05
4.05
4.05
4.05
Preference Capital
3
3
3
3
Reserves
11.67
11.19
10.56
10.02
Net Worth
18.72
18.24
17.61
17.07
Minority Interest
Debt
12.91
11.89
11.77
11.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.63
30.13
29.38
29.01
Fixed Assets
8.24
8.85
9.79
10.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.2
0.17
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
23.05
20.81
19.4
18.24
Inventories
2.98
3.53
2.65
4.15
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
20.34
17.08
16.38
12.43
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.35
3.64
5.22
7.27
Sundry Creditors
-2.43
-2.08
-3.12
-4.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.19
-1.36
-1.73
-1.6
Cash
0.13
0.26
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
31.62
30.12
29.38
29.01
