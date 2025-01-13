iifl-logo-icon 1
Shakti Press Ltd Balance Sheet

31.15
(-0.67%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:05:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.05

4.05

4.05

4.05

Preference Capital

3

3

3

3

Reserves

11.67

11.19

10.56

10.02

Net Worth

18.72

18.24

17.61

17.07

Minority Interest

Debt

12.91

11.89

11.77

11.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.63

30.13

29.38

29.01

Fixed Assets

8.24

8.85

9.79

10.59

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.2

0.2

0.17

0.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

23.05

20.81

19.4

18.24

Inventories

2.98

3.53

2.65

4.15

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

20.34

17.08

16.38

12.43

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.35

3.64

5.22

7.27

Sundry Creditors

-2.43

-2.08

-3.12

-4.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.19

-1.36

-1.73

-1.6

Cash

0.13

0.26

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

31.62

30.12

29.38

29.01

