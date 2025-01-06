iifl-logo-icon 1
Shakti Press Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.24
(-7.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Shakti Press FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Profit before tax

-1.24

-1.75

-2.15

-3.38

Depreciation

-0.53

-1.52

-1.52

-1.24

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.76

0.17

1.27

-0.1

Other operating items

Operating

-7.53

-3.11

-2.41

-4.74

Capital expenditure

14.22

0.01

-19.04

-0.46

Free cash flow

6.68

-3.1

-21.45

-5.2

Equity raised

-0.5

7.05

11.63

18.51

Investing

0.01

0.02

0

0.05

Financing

23.51

20.55

21.13

46.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.69

24.52

11.31

59.48

