Shakti Press Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
-1.24
-1.75
-2.15
-3.38
Depreciation
-0.53
-1.52
-1.52
-1.24
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.76
0.17
1.27
-0.1
Other operating items
Operating
-7.53
-3.11
-2.41
-4.74
Capital expenditure
14.22
0.01
-19.04
-0.46
Free cash flow
6.68
-3.1
-21.45
-5.2
Equity raised
-0.5
7.05
11.63
18.51
Investing
0.01
0.02
0
0.05
Financing
23.51
20.55
21.13
46.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.69
24.52
11.31
59.48
