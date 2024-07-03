SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹33.8
Prev. Close₹33.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.26
Day's High₹34.48
Day's Low₹31.22
52 Week's High₹44.19
52 Week's Low₹11.32
Book Value₹53.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.05
4.05
4.05
4.05
Preference Capital
3
3
3
3
Reserves
11.67
11.19
10.56
10.02
Net Worth
18.72
18.24
17.61
17.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
9.14
9.25
7.86
14.88
yoy growth (%)
-1.17
17.63
-47.16
25.12
Raw materials
-6.89
-6.15
-5.99
-12.3
As % of sales
75.44
66.56
76.24
82.68
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.34
-0.26
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
-1.24
-1.75
-2.15
-3.38
Depreciation
-0.53
-1.52
-1.52
-1.24
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.76
0.17
1.27
-0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.17
17.63
-47.16
25.12
Op profit growth
-167.56
-172.55
-67.68
-42.94
EBIT growth
-36.77
-35.06
-31.08
-24.43
Net profit growth
-29.31
-18.47
-36.2
-14.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,767.85
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.35
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.65
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.8
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.25
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raghav K Sharma
Whole-time Director
Shailja Sharma
Executive Director
Shantanu Sharma
Independent Director
Aarvind Modak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Radhika Khandelwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shakti Press Ltd
Summary
Shakti Press Limited, founded in 1993 in Nagpur, mainly operates into printing and packaging industry in India. It offers printing material, such as paper sticker, paper tags, danglers, brochures, duplex cartons, and labels; multi colored corrugated boxes; and stationery. The company exports its products to Gulf countries. The Company has installed Heidelberg Speed Master CD-102-6 Lylx Machine with Twin Coater and UV Curving facility along with Heidelberg Press-Press Scanner and Computerized CNC Cutting Machines.
The Shakti Press Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shakti Press Ltd is ₹11.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shakti Press Ltd is 0 and 0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shakti Press Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shakti Press Ltd is ₹11.32 and ₹44.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shakti Press Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 184.51%, 6 Month at 7.51%, 3 Month at -8.40% and 1 Month at 10.28%.
