Shakti Press Ltd Share Price

31.24
(-7.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.8
  • Day's High34.48
  • 52 Wk High44.19
  • Prev. Close33.8
  • Day's Low31.22
  • 52 Wk Low 11.32
  • Turnover (lac)0.26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shakti Press Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

33.8

Prev. Close

33.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.26

Day's High

34.48

Day's Low

31.22

52 Week's High

44.19

52 Week's Low

11.32

Book Value

53.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shakti Press Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shakti Press Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shakti Press Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.67%

Non-Promoter- 2.48%

Institutions: 2.48%

Non-Institutions: 43.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shakti Press Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.05

4.05

4.05

4.05

Preference Capital

3

3

3

3

Reserves

11.67

11.19

10.56

10.02

Net Worth

18.72

18.24

17.61

17.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Revenue

9.14

9.25

7.86

14.88

yoy growth (%)

-1.17

17.63

-47.16

25.12

Raw materials

-6.89

-6.15

-5.99

-12.3

As % of sales

75.44

66.56

76.24

82.68

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.34

-0.26

-0.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Profit before tax

-1.24

-1.75

-2.15

-3.38

Depreciation

-0.53

-1.52

-1.52

-1.24

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.76

0.17

1.27

-0.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.17

17.63

-47.16

25.12

Op profit growth

-167.56

-172.55

-67.68

-42.94

EBIT growth

-36.77

-35.06

-31.08

-24.43

Net profit growth

-29.31

-18.47

-36.2

-14.08

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shakti Press Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,767.85

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.35

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.65

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.8

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.25

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shakti Press Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Raghav K Sharma

Whole-time Director

Shailja Sharma

Executive Director

Shantanu Sharma

Independent Director

Aarvind Modak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Radhika Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shakti Press Ltd

Summary

Shakti Press Limited, founded in 1993 in Nagpur, mainly operates into printing and packaging industry in India. It offers printing material, such as paper sticker, paper tags, danglers, brochures, duplex cartons, and labels; multi colored corrugated boxes; and stationery. The company exports its products to Gulf countries. The Company has installed Heidelberg Speed Master CD-102-6 Lylx Machine with Twin Coater and UV Curving facility along with Heidelberg Press-Press Scanner and Computerized CNC Cutting Machines.
Company FAQs

What is the Shakti Press Ltd share price today?

The Shakti Press Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.24 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shakti Press Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shakti Press Ltd is ₹11.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shakti Press Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shakti Press Ltd is 0 and 0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shakti Press Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shakti Press Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shakti Press Ltd is ₹11.32 and ₹44.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shakti Press Ltd?

Shakti Press Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 184.51%, 6 Month at 7.51%, 3 Month at -8.40% and 1 Month at 10.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shakti Press Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shakti Press Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.67 %
Institutions - 2.48 %
Public - 43.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shakti Press Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

