Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SHAKTI PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apropos to the captioned matter this is to inform you that under regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 05:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at Village Mondha Hingna Nagpur - 400083 inter-alia 1. To consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. As per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 submitting Financial Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SHAKTI PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at Village Mondha Hingna Nagpur - 400083 to consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Statement result for Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 under Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 25 May 2024

SHAKTI PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. As per the instruction of the exchange we are re submitting the corporate announcement. As per the Instruction we are adding the timing of start of the Board Meeting and end time of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

Resignation of Ms. Shefali Singhal as the Company secretary of the company. Appointment of Ms. Radhika Khadelwal as the Company Secretary of the company.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024