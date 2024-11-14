iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shakti Press Ltd Board Meeting

30.5
(-0.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:17:00 PM

Shakti Press CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
SHAKTI PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apropos to the captioned matter this is to inform you that under regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 05:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at Village Mondha Hingna Nagpur - 400083 inter-alia 1. To consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. As per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 submitting Financial Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
SHAKTI PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at Village Mondha Hingna Nagpur - 400083 to consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Statement result for Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 under Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202425 May 2024
SHAKTI PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. As per the instruction of the exchange we are re submitting the corporate announcement. As per the Instruction we are adding the timing of start of the Board Meeting and end time of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 Feb 202420 Feb 2024
Resignation of Ms. Shefali Singhal as the Company secretary of the company. Appointment of Ms. Radhika Khadelwal as the Company Secretary of the company.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
SHAKTI PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting of the company will be held on 12th February 2024 at 4:00 PM to consider and approve the Financial Results for Quarter Ended December 2023. Quarterly Reporting for December 2023 Quarter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Shakti Press: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shakti Press Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.