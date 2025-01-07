Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
9.14
9.25
7.86
14.88
yoy growth (%)
-1.17
17.63
-47.16
25.12
Raw materials
-6.89
-6.15
-5.99
-12.3
As % of sales
75.44
66.56
76.24
82.68
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.34
-0.26
-0.42
As % of sales
3.69
3.69
3.41
2.82
Other costs
-2.12
-2.43
-2.03
-3.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.19
26.31
25.89
23.57
Operating profit
-0.21
0.31
-0.43
-1.35
OPM
-2.34
3.42
-5.55
-9.08
Depreciation
-0.53
-1.52
-1.52
-1.24
Interest expense
-0.5
-0.59
-0.36
-0.78
Other income
0.01
0.04
0.17
0
Profit before tax
-1.24
-1.75
-2.15
-3.38
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.24
-1.75
-2.15
-3.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.24
-1.75
-2.15
-3.38
yoy growth (%)
-29.31
-18.47
-36.2
-14.08
NPM
-13.6
-19.02
-27.45
-22.73
