iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shakti Press Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.97
(5.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shakti Press Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Revenue

9.14

9.25

7.86

14.88

yoy growth (%)

-1.17

17.63

-47.16

25.12

Raw materials

-6.89

-6.15

-5.99

-12.3

As % of sales

75.44

66.56

76.24

82.68

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.34

-0.26

-0.42

As % of sales

3.69

3.69

3.41

2.82

Other costs

-2.12

-2.43

-2.03

-3.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.19

26.31

25.89

23.57

Operating profit

-0.21

0.31

-0.43

-1.35

OPM

-2.34

3.42

-5.55

-9.08

Depreciation

-0.53

-1.52

-1.52

-1.24

Interest expense

-0.5

-0.59

-0.36

-0.78

Other income

0.01

0.04

0.17

0

Profit before tax

-1.24

-1.75

-2.15

-3.38

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.24

-1.75

-2.15

-3.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.24

-1.75

-2.15

-3.38

yoy growth (%)

-29.31

-18.47

-36.2

-14.08

NPM

-13.6

-19.02

-27.45

-22.73

Shakti Press : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shakti Press Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.