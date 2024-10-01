|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|Filing of Annual Report of the company under the Regulation 34 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. With reference to the outcome of the 31st AGM filed with the exchange earlier held on 30th September, 2024 we hereby filing voting results for the same. You are requested to take on record the Scrutinizers report of the poll. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.