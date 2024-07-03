Shakti Press Ltd Summary

Shakti Press Limited, founded in 1993 in Nagpur, mainly operates into printing and packaging industry in India. It offers printing material, such as paper sticker, paper tags, danglers, brochures, duplex cartons, and labels; multi colored corrugated boxes; and stationery. The company exports its products to Gulf countries. The Company has installed Heidelberg Speed Master CD-102-6 Lylx Machine with Twin Coater and UV Curving facility along with Heidelberg Press-Press Scanner and Computerized CNC Cutting Machines.