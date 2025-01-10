Shalimar Productions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.43
98.43
98.43
98.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.63
3.55
3.48
2.81
Net Worth
102.06
101.98
101.91
101.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0.85
0.26
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Total Liabilities
103
102.33
102.01
101.33
Fixed Assets
64.28
63.99
64.05
64.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.63
4.57
4.27
1.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
33.89
33.77
33.69
35.28
Inventories
23.11
23.27
25.03
24.41
Inventory Days
1,995.44
Sundry Debtors
0.77
2.34
3.9
6.64
Debtor Days
542.79
Other Current Assets
10.23
10
7.6
8.5
Sundry Creditors
-0.13
-1.68
-2.73
-4.06
Creditor Days
331.89
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.16
-0.11
-0.21
Cash
0.21
0
0.01
0.07
Total Assets
103.01
102.33
102.02
101.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.