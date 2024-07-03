Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹0.59
Prev. Close₹0.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.9
Day's High₹0.59
Day's Low₹0.57
52 Week's High₹0.76
52 Week's Low₹0.49
Book Value₹1.03
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.43
98.43
98.43
98.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.63
3.55
3.48
2.81
Net Worth
102.06
101.98
101.91
101.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.46
4.86
10.15
4.42
yoy growth (%)
-8.12
-52.11
129.15
66.33
Raw materials
-4.07
-4.59
-9.81
-4.16
As % of sales
91.32
94.54
96.74
94.05
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.05
-0.06
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.01
0.07
0.03
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.07
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.02
-0.01
Working capital
-0.78
-0.21
3.64
1.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.12
-52.11
129.15
66.33
Op profit growth
184.84
-68.51
53.86
-29.79
EBIT growth
-838.58
-114.92
89.77
35.63
Net profit growth
-652.52
-121.58
87.31
-75.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Tilok Chand Kothari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kuldeep Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Madhubala Vaishnaw
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjay Rajak
Executive Director & CFO
Vikramjit Singh Gill
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Archana Gupta.
Independent Director
Anju Pareek.
Independent Director
Kaushal Singh Yadav
Additional Director
Dhruv Ajani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shalimar Productions Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1985, Shalimar Productions Ltd, headquartered in Mumbai is in Media business. The Company is into production of Films. It produced a large number of regional Albums, short Films and Movies. Besides, it has number of exciting untitled projects - films and albums lined up. Media is consumed by audience across demographics and various avenues such as television, films, out-of-home (OOH), radio, animation, and visual effect (VFX), music, gaming, digital advertising, and print. The Company formerly known as Shalimar Agro Products Limited was changed to Shalimar Productions Limited in year 2004. This Company acquired entire equity of Secnario Communications Pvt Ltd.(SCPL), thus making SCPL the subsidiary of the former. The upcoming NJOYMAX OTT platform has enabled a focus on content development, including original films and web series through which the Company is poised to tap into the burgeoning digital production industry. By harnessing its knowhow, extensive expertise, M/s. Shalimar Productions Limited is not only aligning with industry trends but contributing to the growth and evolution of the Indianmedia and entertainment sector. The significance of regional languages in Indias digital landscape is underscored by the factthat 93% of YouTube viewers prefer content in Hindi or other regional languages.
Read More
The Shalimar Productions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shalimar Productions Ltd is ₹57.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shalimar Productions Ltd is 0 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shalimar Productions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shalimar Productions Ltd is ₹0.49 and ₹0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shalimar Productions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.43%, 3 Years at 0.58%, 1 Year at -4.92%, 6 Month at -20.55%, 3 Month at -6.45% and 1 Month at -14.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.