Shalimar Productions Ltd Share Price

0.58
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:03:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.59
  • Day's High0.59
  • 52 Wk High0.76
  • Prev. Close0.58
  • Day's Low0.57
  • 52 Wk Low 0.49
  • Turnover (lac)1.9
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shalimar Productions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.59

Prev. Close

0.58

Turnover(Lac.)

1.9

Day's High

0.59

Day's Low

0.57

52 Week's High

0.76

52 Week's Low

0.49

Book Value

1.03

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shalimar Productions Ltd Corporate Action

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

Shalimar Productions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shalimar Productions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:12 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.03%

Non-Promoter- 93.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 93.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shalimar Productions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

98.43

98.43

98.43

98.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.63

3.55

3.48

2.81

Net Worth

102.06

101.98

101.91

101.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.46

4.86

10.15

4.42

yoy growth (%)

-8.12

-52.11

129.15

66.33

Raw materials

-4.07

-4.59

-9.81

-4.16

As % of sales

91.32

94.54

96.74

94.05

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.05

-0.06

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.01

0.07

0.03

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.07

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.02

-0.01

Working capital

-0.78

-0.21

3.64

1.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.12

-52.11

129.15

66.33

Op profit growth

184.84

-68.51

53.86

-29.79

EBIT growth

-838.58

-114.92

89.77

35.63

Net profit growth

-652.52

-121.58

87.31

-75.56

No Record Found

Shalimar Productions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shalimar Productions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Tilok Chand Kothari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kuldeep Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Madhubala Vaishnaw

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjay Rajak

Executive Director & CFO

Vikramjit Singh Gill

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Archana Gupta.

Independent Director

Anju Pareek.

Independent Director

Kaushal Singh Yadav

Additional Director

Dhruv Ajani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shalimar Productions Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Shalimar Productions Ltd, headquartered in Mumbai is in Media business. The Company is into production of Films. It produced a large number of regional Albums, short Films and Movies. Besides, it has number of exciting untitled projects - films and albums lined up. Media is consumed by audience across demographics and various avenues such as television, films, out-of-home (OOH), radio, animation, and visual effect (VFX), music, gaming, digital advertising, and print. The Company formerly known as Shalimar Agro Products Limited was changed to Shalimar Productions Limited in year 2004. This Company acquired entire equity of Secnario Communications Pvt Ltd.(SCPL), thus making SCPL the subsidiary of the former. The upcoming NJOYMAX OTT platform has enabled a focus on content development, including original films and web series through which the Company is poised to tap into the burgeoning digital production industry. By harnessing its knowhow, extensive expertise, M/s. Shalimar Productions Limited is not only aligning with industry trends but contributing to the growth and evolution of the Indianmedia and entertainment sector. The significance of regional languages in Indias digital landscape is underscored by the factthat 93% of YouTube viewers prefer content in Hindi or other regional languages.
Company FAQs

What is the Shalimar Productions Ltd share price today?

The Shalimar Productions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Productions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shalimar Productions Ltd is ₹57.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shalimar Productions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shalimar Productions Ltd is 0 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shalimar Productions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shalimar Productions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shalimar Productions Ltd is ₹0.49 and ₹0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shalimar Productions Ltd?

Shalimar Productions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.43%, 3 Years at 0.58%, 1 Year at -4.92%, 6 Month at -20.55%, 3 Month at -6.45% and 1 Month at -14.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shalimar Productions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shalimar Productions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 6.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 93.97 %

