Shalimar Productions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.56
(-1.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.46

4.86

10.15

4.42

yoy growth (%)

-8.12

-52.11

129.15

66.33

Raw materials

-4.07

-4.59

-9.81

-4.16

As % of sales

91.32

94.54

96.74

94.05

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.05

-0.06

-0.07

As % of sales

2.4

1.22

0.67

1.7

Other costs

-0.15

-0.16

-0.11

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.39

3.29

1.17

2.14

Operating profit

0.12

0.04

0.14

0.09

OPM

2.87

0.92

1.4

2.09

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.07

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.02

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.01

0.07

0.03

Taxes

-0.01

0

-0.02

-0.01

Tax rate

-25.19

0

-30.85

-29.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

-0.01

0.04

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

-0.01

0.04

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-652.52

-121.58

87.31

-75.56

NPM

1.31

-0.21

0.48

0.59

