|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.46
4.86
10.15
4.42
yoy growth (%)
-8.12
-52.11
129.15
66.33
Raw materials
-4.07
-4.59
-9.81
-4.16
As % of sales
91.32
94.54
96.74
94.05
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.05
-0.06
-0.07
As % of sales
2.4
1.22
0.67
1.7
Other costs
-0.15
-0.16
-0.11
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.39
3.29
1.17
2.14
Operating profit
0.12
0.04
0.14
0.09
OPM
2.87
0.92
1.4
2.09
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.07
-0.08
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.02
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.01
0.07
0.03
Taxes
-0.01
0
-0.02
-0.01
Tax rate
-25.19
0
-30.85
-29.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
-0.01
0.04
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
-0.01
0.04
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-652.52
-121.58
87.31
-75.56
NPM
1.31
-0.21
0.48
0.59
