Shalimar Productions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.01
0.07
0.03
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.07
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.02
-0.01
Working capital
-0.78
-0.21
3.64
1.76
Other operating items
Operating
-0.77
-0.27
3.61
1.7
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-2.2
Free cash flow
-0.77
-0.27
3.61
-0.5
Equity raised
5.5
5.51
5.4
5.34
Investing
-0.01
0
-1.65
-0.58
Financing
0.13
0.74
1
0.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.85
5.97
8.36
4.71
