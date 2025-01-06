iifl-logo-icon 1
Shalimar Productions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.57
(-1.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shalimar Prod. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.01

0.07

0.03

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.07

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.02

-0.01

Working capital

-0.78

-0.21

3.64

1.76

Other operating items

Operating

-0.77

-0.27

3.61

1.7

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-2.2

Free cash flow

-0.77

-0.27

3.61

-0.5

Equity raised

5.5

5.51

5.4

5.34

Investing

-0.01

0

-1.65

-0.58

Financing

0.13

0.74

1

0.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.85

5.97

8.36

4.71

