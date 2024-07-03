Shalimar Productions Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Shalimar Productions Ltd, headquartered in Mumbai is in Media business. The Company is into production of Films. It produced a large number of regional Albums, short Films and Movies. Besides, it has number of exciting untitled projects - films and albums lined up. Media is consumed by audience across demographics and various avenues such as television, films, out-of-home (OOH), radio, animation, and visual effect (VFX), music, gaming, digital advertising, and print. The Company formerly known as Shalimar Agro Products Limited was changed to Shalimar Productions Limited in year 2004. This Company acquired entire equity of Secnario Communications Pvt Ltd.(SCPL), thus making SCPL the subsidiary of the former. The upcoming NJOYMAX OTT platform has enabled a focus on content development, including original films and web series through which the Company is poised to tap into the burgeoning digital production industry. By harnessing its knowhow, extensive expertise, M/s. Shalimar Productions Limited is not only aligning with industry trends but contributing to the growth and evolution of the Indianmedia and entertainment sector. The significance of regional languages in Indias digital landscape is underscored by the factthat 93% of YouTube viewers prefer content in Hindi or other regional languages.