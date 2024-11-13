Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Board of Directors vide meeting dated 24 december, 2024 after recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Appointed Mr. Dhruv Vajani as an Additional Director, (Non Independent, Non Executive)

Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

1. Approval appointment of Ms. Anju Pareek as an Additional Director(Non-Executive, Independent); 2. Approval of revised Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting; 3. Considered other business matters

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SHALIMAR PRODUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To adopt Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024; 2. To consider the proposal for increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and subsequent alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; 3. To approve Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting; 4. To consider other business (es) if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. With reference to the above cited subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at 6:20 pm at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024, as reviewed; 2. Considered and approved increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and subsequent alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; 3. Approved Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting; 4. Any Other matter with the permission of Chair. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

We are hereby informed you that Board of Directors of the Company vide its Meeting held on Thursday, 26 September, 2024 has appointed additional Directors as attached herewith.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

SHALIMAR PRODUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve followings agenda items: 1. To consider and approve reports of the Board of Directors. 2.To appoint Director in place of Mr. Tilokchand Kothari (DIN: 00413627) who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. 3.consider re-appointment of Ms. Madhubala Vaishnav as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years. 4. To consider appointment of Ms. Anju Pareek(DIN: 07144713) as an Independent Director for a first term of five consecutive years. 5. To consider appointment of Mr. Kaushal Yadav (DIN: 08484455) as an Independent Director for a first term of five consecutive years. 6.approve Material Related Party Transactions with Trisha Studios Limited. 7.approve Material Related Party Transactions with Visagar Textiles Private Limited. 8.approve borrowing limit of the Company. 9.authorize U/s 186 of the Companies Act 2013. 10.Change in theObject clause of the Company. 11.approve Notice of Annual General Meeting. 12.consider other business With reference to above subject matter, and pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR)Regulation, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today ie.thursday, 29th August, 2024 at 7:00 pm at the registered office of the Company, has considered ans approved and taken on record following agenda items as attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SHALIMAR PRODUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve following items of Agenda as mentioned in PDF attached. This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company has approved following resolution today: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024, as reviewed; 2. To appointment of M/s Kirti Sharma & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25 to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2024-25 and to issue the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report and Secretarial Audit Report thereon 3. Appointment of Mr. Lakhpat M. Trivedi, Chartered Accountant as an Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25 4. Approved request received from Mr. Pankaj Jayantilal Dave, Person belonging to the Promoter for reclassification from Promoter category to Public category Shareholder 5. Any Other matter . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

SHALIMAR PRODUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SHALIMAR PRODUCTIONS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading in the securities of the Company the Trading Window for trading in the equity shares of the Company has been closed from Monday April 01 2024 until the 48 hours of the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., May 30, 2024, have inter-alia, approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

This is reference to the captioned subject matter and in compliance with regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR)Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board at its Meeting held on 15th March, 2024 has approved the following: 1. Appointment of M/s Lakhpat M Trivedi & Co as an internal Auditor of the Company. 2. Appointment of Ms. Kirti Sharma, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-24

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY W.E.F 20.02.2024 APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY W.E.F 20.02.2024 APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AS PER REGULATION 6 OF SEBI LODR Concerning the mail dated 23rd March 2024 received by the exchange relating to the submission of a Resignation Letter of Company Secretary Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024