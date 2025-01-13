Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.55
8.55
8.55
8.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.04
24.02
17.65
17.74
Net Worth
34.59
32.57
26.2
26.29
Minority Interest
Debt
89.62
90.96
84.73
85.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
124.21
123.53
110.93
111.53
Fixed Assets
89.88
94.04
100.73
104.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
30.28
25.92
8.23
0.31
Inventories
42.51
36.79
33.59
33.05
Inventory Days
136.41
Sundry Debtors
25.56
25.43
26.36
32.53
Debtor Days
134.26
Other Current Assets
13.4
8.67
8.36
10.5
Sundry Creditors
-33.67
-27.81
-38.03
-39.63
Creditor Days
163.56
Other Current Liabilities
-17.52
-17.16
-22.05
-36.13
Cash
4.03
3.56
1.96
6.47
Total Assets
124.21
123.54
110.94
111.54
