Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd Share Price

22.61
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.28
  • Day's High24.28
  • 52 Wk High38.88
  • Prev. Close23.8
  • Day's Low22.61
  • 52 Wk Low 19.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.75
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value8.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)96.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

24.28

Prev. Close

23.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.75

Day's High

24.28

Day's Low

22.61

52 Week's High

38.88

52 Week's Low

19.7

Book Value

8.33

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

96.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd Corporate Action

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.63%

Non-Promoter- 1.64%

Institutions: 1.64%

Non-Institutions: 32.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.55

8.55

8.55

8.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.04

24.02

17.65

17.74

Net Worth

34.59

32.57

26.2

26.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.43

110.99

105.35

100.62

yoy growth (%)

-20.32

5.35

4.69

4.8

Raw materials

-28.44

-33.3

-35.27

-30.26

As % of sales

32.16

30

33.48

30.07

Employee costs

-22.49

-27.8

-25.9

-22.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.68

-3.33

-11.11

1.86

Depreciation

-9.13

-8.64

-5.36

-6.32

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-20.17

-39.23

192.53

-6.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.32

5.35

4.69

4.8

Op profit growth

-41.81

-1,013.67

-109.51

-8.45

EBIT growth

-110.66

-367.18

-132.67

18.46

Net profit growth

399.82

-101.64

834.79

-9,524.44

No Record Found

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil Khaitan

Vice President & CS

S K Kejriwal

Independent Director

Trishna Guha

Non Executive Director

Parmanand Tiwari

Non Executive Director

RAJIVA

Joint Managing Director

Vedant Khaitan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd

Summary

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd, a member of Shalimar(Satya) Group is into manufacturing of a paper machine clothings, EDM Wires and Strips. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Uttarpara(WB) and Nashik(Mahastra).
Company FAQs

What is the Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd is ₹96.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd is ₹19.7 and ₹38.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd?

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.18%, 3 Years at 16.76%, 1 Year at -8.81%, 6 Month at -1.04%, 3 Month at -12.69% and 1 Month at 7.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.64 %
Institutions - 1.65 %
Public - 32.71 %

