SectorTextiles
Open₹24.28
Prev. Close₹23.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.75
Day's High₹24.28
Day's Low₹22.61
52 Week's High₹38.88
52 Week's Low₹19.7
Book Value₹8.33
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)96.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.55
8.55
8.55
8.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.04
24.02
17.65
17.74
Net Worth
34.59
32.57
26.2
26.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.43
110.99
105.35
100.62
yoy growth (%)
-20.32
5.35
4.69
4.8
Raw materials
-28.44
-33.3
-35.27
-30.26
As % of sales
32.16
30
33.48
30.07
Employee costs
-22.49
-27.8
-25.9
-22.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.68
-3.33
-11.11
1.86
Depreciation
-9.13
-8.64
-5.36
-6.32
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-20.17
-39.23
192.53
-6.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.32
5.35
4.69
4.8
Op profit growth
-41.81
-1,013.67
-109.51
-8.45
EBIT growth
-110.66
-367.18
-132.67
18.46
Net profit growth
399.82
-101.64
834.79
-9,524.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Khaitan
Vice President & CS
S K Kejriwal
Independent Director
Trishna Guha
Non Executive Director
Parmanand Tiwari
Non Executive Director
RAJIVA
Joint Managing Director
Vedant Khaitan
Reports by Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd
Summary
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd, a member of Shalimar(Satya) Group is into manufacturing of a paper machine clothings, EDM Wires and Strips. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Uttarpara(WB) and Nashik(Mahastra).
The Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd is ₹96.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd is ₹19.7 and ₹38.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.18%, 3 Years at 16.76%, 1 Year at -8.81%, 6 Month at -1.04%, 3 Month at -12.69% and 1 Month at 7.06%.
