|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jul 2024
|27 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2024 In compliance with Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company commenced today i.e Friday, the 26th July, 2024 at 11:00AM through VC/OAVM and concluded at 11:50 AM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.