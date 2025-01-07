Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.43
110.99
105.35
100.62
yoy growth (%)
-20.32
5.35
4.69
4.8
Raw materials
-28.44
-33.3
-35.27
-30.26
As % of sales
32.16
30
33.48
30.07
Employee costs
-22.49
-27.8
-25.9
-22.66
As % of sales
25.44
25.05
24.59
22.52
Other costs
-31.67
-39.9
-45.26
-36.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.82
35.94
42.96
35.98
Operating profit
5.8
9.98
-1.09
11.47
OPM
6.56
8.99
-1.03
11.4
Depreciation
-9.13
-8.64
-5.36
-6.32
Interest expense
-15.78
-11.72
-7.97
-7.74
Other income
2.42
7.05
3.31
4.45
Profit before tax
-16.68
-3.33
-11.11
1.86
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.68
-3.33
-11.11
1.86
Exceptional items
0
0
214.57
19.9
Net profit
-16.68
-3.33
203.46
21.76
yoy growth (%)
399.82
-101.64
834.79
-9,524.44
NPM
-18.86
-3
193.12
21.62
