Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.2
(1.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.43

110.99

105.35

100.62

yoy growth (%)

-20.32

5.35

4.69

4.8

Raw materials

-28.44

-33.3

-35.27

-30.26

As % of sales

32.16

30

33.48

30.07

Employee costs

-22.49

-27.8

-25.9

-22.66

As % of sales

25.44

25.05

24.59

22.52

Other costs

-31.67

-39.9

-45.26

-36.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.82

35.94

42.96

35.98

Operating profit

5.8

9.98

-1.09

11.47

OPM

6.56

8.99

-1.03

11.4

Depreciation

-9.13

-8.64

-5.36

-6.32

Interest expense

-15.78

-11.72

-7.97

-7.74

Other income

2.42

7.05

3.31

4.45

Profit before tax

-16.68

-3.33

-11.11

1.86

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-16.68

-3.33

-11.11

1.86

Exceptional items

0

0

214.57

19.9

Net profit

-16.68

-3.33

203.46

21.76

yoy growth (%)

399.82

-101.64

834.79

-9,524.44

NPM

-18.86

-3

193.12

21.62

