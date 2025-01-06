iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.61
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd

Shalimar Wires FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.68

-3.33

-11.11

1.86

Depreciation

-9.13

-8.64

-5.36

-6.32

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-20.17

-39.23

192.53

-6.09

Other operating items

Operating

-45.98

-51.21

176.05

-10.55

Capital expenditure

8.63

32.95

0.27

0.04

Free cash flow

-37.35

-18.26

176.32

-10.5

Equity raised

68.85

80.54

-350.1

-365.75

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

120.52

108.36

54.49

37.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

152.01

170.64

-119.28

-338.59

Shalimar Wires : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.