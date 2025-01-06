Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.68
-3.33
-11.11
1.86
Depreciation
-9.13
-8.64
-5.36
-6.32
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-20.17
-39.23
192.53
-6.09
Other operating items
Operating
-45.98
-51.21
176.05
-10.55
Capital expenditure
8.63
32.95
0.27
0.04
Free cash flow
-37.35
-18.26
176.32
-10.5
Equity raised
68.85
80.54
-350.1
-365.75
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
120.52
108.36
54.49
37.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
152.01
170.64
-119.28
-338.59
