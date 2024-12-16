iifl-logo-icon 1
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd Board Meeting

22.75
(1.11%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:12:00 PM

Shalimar Wires CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
SHALIMAR WIRES INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The revised credit facility sanctioned by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Board of Directors in their meeting held on 16th December, 2024 at Kolkata have approved availing of revised credit facilities from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SHALIMAR WIRES INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. In terms of Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter /half-year ended 30th September, 2024 which has been approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on 12th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
SHALIMAR WIRES INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Reg. 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held through Audio-Visual means on Friday the 9th August 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We are submitting herewith the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 which has been approve and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 09.08.2024. Read less.. We are submitting herewith the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 which has been approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on 9th August, 2024. The meeting started at 13.15 PM and concluded at 14.05 PM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
SHALIMAR WIRES INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Revised Credit Facility sanctioned by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Board Meeting27 May 202416 May 2024
SHALIMAR WIRES INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
SHALIMAR WIRES INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. In terms of Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) reg. 2015, we are submitting herewith the unaudited standalone financial results for the the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 which has been approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. on 9th February, 2023 along with a copy of the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors in respect of the said results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Shalimar Wires: Related News

No Record Found

