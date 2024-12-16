Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

SHALIMAR WIRES INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The revised credit facility sanctioned by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Board of Directors in their meeting held on 16th December, 2024 at Kolkata have approved availing of revised credit facilities from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SHALIMAR WIRES INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. In terms of Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter /half-year ended 30th September, 2024 which has been approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on 12th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

SHALIMAR WIRES INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We are submitting herewith the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 which has been approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on 9th August, 2024. The meeting started at 13.15 PM and concluded at 14.05 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

SHALIMAR WIRES INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Revised Credit Facility sanctioned by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

SHALIMAR WIRES INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024