Shanti Guru Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

12.8
(-0.54%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:56:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.31

12.31

12.31

12.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.54

1.64

1.7

2.35

Net Worth

13.85

13.95

14.01

14.66

Minority Interest

Debt

0.84

0.87

0.36

0.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.69

14.82

14.37

15.02

Fixed Assets

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.77

6.77

6.77

7.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.39

6.49

4.09

4.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.16

0.16

0.22

0.22

Debtor Days

-2,93,065.69

Other Current Assets

4.23

6.33

4.48

4.42

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.11

-0.1

Creditor Days

-1,33,211.67

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-0.5

-0.49

Cash

2.09

0.13

2.07

2.12

Total Assets

14.69

14.83

14.37

15.03

