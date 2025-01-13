Shanti Guru Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.31
12.31
12.31
12.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.54
1.64
1.7
2.35
Net Worth
13.85
13.95
14.01
14.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0.84
0.87
0.36
0.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.69
14.82
14.37
15.02
Fixed Assets
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.77
6.77
6.77
7.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.39
6.49
4.09
4.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.16
0.16
0.22
0.22
Debtor Days
-2,93,065.69
Other Current Assets
4.23
6.33
4.48
4.42
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.11
-0.1
Creditor Days
-1,33,211.67
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.5
-0.49
Cash
2.09
0.13
2.07
2.12
Total Assets
14.69
14.83
14.37
15.03
