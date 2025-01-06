Shanti Guru Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.25
0.64
0.9
0.59
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.08
-0.13
-0.06
Working capital
0.89
-0.06
-1.63
-5.7
Other operating items
Operating
1.12
0.49
-0.87
-5.2
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.39
Free cash flow
1.12
0.49
-0.87
-5.59
Equity raised
4.22
3.1
1.58
7.15
Investing
-0.5
0.62
1.58
-2.38
Financing
0.72
0.72
0.72
-1.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.56
4.93
3
-2.04
