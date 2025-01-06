iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanti Guru Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Shanti Guru Inds FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.25

0.64

0.9

0.59

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.08

-0.13

-0.06

Working capital

0.89

-0.06

-1.63

-5.7

Other operating items

Operating

1.12

0.49

-0.87

-5.2

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.39

Free cash flow

1.12

0.49

-0.87

-5.59

Equity raised

4.22

3.1

1.58

7.15

Investing

-0.5

0.62

1.58

-2.38

Financing

0.72

0.72

0.72

-1.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.56

4.93

3

-2.04

