iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd Share Price

11.5
(-0.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.61
  • Day's High12.09
  • 52 Wk High36.49
  • Prev. Close11.52
  • Day's Low11.5
  • 52 Wk Low 8.75
  • Turnover (lac)2.76
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.16
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

11.61

Prev. Close

11.52

Turnover(Lac.)

2.76

Day's High

12.09

Day's Low

11.5

52 Week's High

36.49

52 Week's Low

8.75

Book Value

11.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:21 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.01%

Non-Promoter- 71.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.31

12.31

12.31

12.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.54

1.64

1.7

2.35

Net Worth

13.85

13.95

14.01

14.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

1.24

7.75

9.21

yoy growth (%)

-100.02

-83.88

-15.87

-35.39

Raw materials

0

-1.33

-7.4

-8.73

As % of sales

0

106.64

95.58

94.8

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-0.03

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.25

0.64

0.9

0.59

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.08

-0.13

-0.06

Working capital

0.89

-0.06

-1.63

-5.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100.02

-83.88

-15.87

-35.39

Op profit growth

21.87

-419.64

-14.06

-78.61

EBIT growth

-59.21

-28.68

11.68

-26.12

Net profit growth

-58.28

-25.93

45.35

2.2

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

3,934.4

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

6,997.3

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

613.45

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

265.5

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

817.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shanti Guru Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Ratanchand Lodha

ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter

Mahipal Sanghvi

Independent Director

Jayaraman Madhu Suthan

Executive Director & CFO

Sarthak Sanghvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritika Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shanti Guru Industries Ltd

Summary

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd was originally incorporated in Chennai as RCL Retail Private Limited on 29th September, 2010. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company and consequently name was changed to RCL Retail Limited on 5th April, 2011. The Company is engaged in the business of retailing of ready to eat snacks, bakery products, cookies, confectioneries, namkeens, chutneys, mouth-fresheners, etc. The company operates through its two well furnished retail stores located in Chennai. In a short span of time, it has grown tremendous in its operations.During the year 2022, the company disinvested from two partnership firms SHANTI SHREE MARKETING and SANGHVI MEGA MART and invested Rs.6.79 Crores in JEYYAM GOBAL FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED (JGFPL) by acquiring 1,21,912 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each which is 19.95% of equity stake in the capital of JGFPL.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shanti Guru Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shanti Guru Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd is ₹14.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanti Guru Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd is ₹8.75 and ₹36.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd?

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.38%, 3 Years at 1.86%, 1 Year at -3.60%, 6 Month at -45.14%, 3 Month at -39.37% and 1 Month at -27.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 71.98 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shanti Guru Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.