Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹11.61
Prev. Close₹11.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.76
Day's High₹12.09
Day's Low₹11.5
52 Week's High₹36.49
52 Week's Low₹8.75
Book Value₹11.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.31
12.31
12.31
12.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.54
1.64
1.7
2.35
Net Worth
13.85
13.95
14.01
14.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
1.24
7.75
9.21
yoy growth (%)
-100.02
-83.88
-15.87
-35.39
Raw materials
0
-1.33
-7.4
-8.73
As % of sales
0
106.64
95.58
94.8
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-0.03
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.25
0.64
0.9
0.59
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.08
-0.13
-0.06
Working capital
0.89
-0.06
-1.63
-5.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100.02
-83.88
-15.87
-35.39
Op profit growth
21.87
-419.64
-14.06
-78.61
EBIT growth
-59.21
-28.68
11.68
-26.12
Net profit growth
-58.28
-25.93
45.35
2.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
3,934.4
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
6,997.3
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
613.45
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
265.5
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
817.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Ratanchand Lodha
ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter
Mahipal Sanghvi
Independent Director
Jayaraman Madhu Suthan
Executive Director & CFO
Sarthak Sanghvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritika Aggarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shanti Guru Industries Ltd
Summary
Shanti Guru Industries Ltd was originally incorporated in Chennai as RCL Retail Private Limited on 29th September, 2010. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company and consequently name was changed to RCL Retail Limited on 5th April, 2011. The Company is engaged in the business of retailing of ready to eat snacks, bakery products, cookies, confectioneries, namkeens, chutneys, mouth-fresheners, etc. The company operates through its two well furnished retail stores located in Chennai. In a short span of time, it has grown tremendous in its operations.During the year 2022, the company disinvested from two partnership firms SHANTI SHREE MARKETING and SANGHVI MEGA MART and invested Rs.6.79 Crores in JEYYAM GOBAL FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED (JGFPL) by acquiring 1,21,912 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each which is 19.95% of equity stake in the capital of JGFPL.
Read More
The Shanti Guru Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd is ₹14.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanti Guru Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd is ₹8.75 and ₹36.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shanti Guru Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.38%, 3 Years at 1.86%, 1 Year at -3.60%, 6 Month at -45.14%, 3 Month at -39.37% and 1 Month at -27.55%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.