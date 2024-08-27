|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Announcement of date of 14th Annual General Meeting of SHANTI GURU INDUSTRIES LIMITED Notice along with Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 is being mailed to the shareholders today for the Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 20th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) summary of proceedings of the 14th Annual General Meeting of SHANTI GURU INDUSTRIES LIMITED held on Friday, 20th September, 2024 Summary of proceedings at the 14th Annual General Meeting of Shanti Guru Industries Limited held on Friday, 20th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)
