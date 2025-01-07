iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanti Guru Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.05
(4.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

1.24

7.75

9.21

yoy growth (%)

-100.02

-83.88

-15.87

-35.39

Raw materials

0

-1.33

-7.4

-8.73

As % of sales

0

106.64

95.58

94.8

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-0.03

-0.07

As % of sales

6,569.34

0.74

0.5

0.78

Other costs

-0.26

-0.14

-0.22

-0.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

98,239.23

11.49

2.95

3.47

Operating profit

-0.28

-0.23

0.07

0.08

OPM

1,04,908.57

-18.88

0.95

0.93

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.01

0

0

-0.21

Other income

0.55

0.89

0.85

0.76

Profit before tax

0.25

0.64

0.9

0.59

Taxes

-0.01

-0.08

-0.13

-0.06

Tax rate

-5.82

-12.62

-15.42

-11.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.23

0.56

0.76

0.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.23

0.56

0.76

0.52

yoy growth (%)

-58.28

-25.93

45.35

2.2

NPM

-86,377.37

45.41

9.88

5.71

