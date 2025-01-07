Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
1.24
7.75
9.21
yoy growth (%)
-100.02
-83.88
-15.87
-35.39
Raw materials
0
-1.33
-7.4
-8.73
As % of sales
0
106.64
95.58
94.8
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-0.03
-0.07
As % of sales
6,569.34
0.74
0.5
0.78
Other costs
-0.26
-0.14
-0.22
-0.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
98,239.23
11.49
2.95
3.47
Operating profit
-0.28
-0.23
0.07
0.08
OPM
1,04,908.57
-18.88
0.95
0.93
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
-0.21
Other income
0.55
0.89
0.85
0.76
Profit before tax
0.25
0.64
0.9
0.59
Taxes
-0.01
-0.08
-0.13
-0.06
Tax rate
-5.82
-12.62
-15.42
-11.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.23
0.56
0.76
0.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.23
0.56
0.76
0.52
yoy growth (%)
-58.28
-25.93
45.35
2.2
NPM
-86,377.37
45.41
9.88
5.71
