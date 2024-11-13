iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanti Guru Industries Ltd Board Meeting

13.25
(1.92%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Shanti Guru Inds CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Shanti Guru Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Half yearly financial results for the period ended 30th September 2024 HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL RESULTS OF SHANTI GURU INDUSTRIES LIMITED FOR THE PERIOD ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Announcement of date of 14th Annual General Meeting of SHANTI GURU INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
Shanti Guru Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve its audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF SHANTI GURU INDUSTRIES LIMITED FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Feb 202426 Feb 2024
Resignation of Ms. Ritika Agarwal, Company Secretary and Compliance officer with effect from 25th February 2024 Mr. Manish Agarwal has been appointed as company Secretary & Compliance officer with effect from Monday, 26th February 2024

