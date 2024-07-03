iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanti Guru Industries Ltd Company Summary

13.04
(1.87%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:16:00 PM

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd Summary

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd was originally incorporated in Chennai as RCL Retail Private Limited on 29th September, 2010. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company and consequently name was changed to RCL Retail Limited on 5th April, 2011. The Company is engaged in the business of retailing of ready to eat snacks, bakery products, cookies, confectioneries, namkeens, chutneys, mouth-fresheners, etc. The company operates through its two well furnished retail stores located in Chennai. In a short span of time, it has grown tremendous in its operations.During the year 2022, the company disinvested from two partnership firms SHANTI SHREE MARKETING and SANGHVI MEGA MART and invested Rs.6.79 Crores in JEYYAM GOBAL FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED (JGFPL) by acquiring 1,21,912 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each which is 19.95% of equity stake in the capital of JGFPL.

