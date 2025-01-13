Sharat Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.91
23.91
23.91
22.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.06
54.78
46.45
35.42
Net Worth
83.97
78.69
70.36
57.43
Minority Interest
Debt
95.51
89.26
89.16
81.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.89
3.18
3.05
3.07
Total Liabilities
182.37
171.13
162.57
142.16
Fixed Assets
47.81
50.72
48.4
44.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.83
1.67
1.97
Networking Capital
129.52
107.6
106.88
91.29
Inventories
66.68
55.14
54.94
65.3
Inventory Days
94.96
Sundry Debtors
56.52
56.02
56.59
41.84
Debtor Days
60.84
Other Current Assets
27.85
23.94
20.6
24.96
Sundry Creditors
-12.19
-16.03
-12.6
-26.7
Creditor Days
38.83
Other Current Liabilities
-9.34
-11.47
-12.65
-14.11
Cash
5.05
12
5.62
4.43
Total Assets
182.38
171.15
162.57
142.16
