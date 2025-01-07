iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharat Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

74.49
(1.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

250.97

199.99

147.73

158.64

yoy growth (%)

25.49

35.36

-6.87

7.34

Raw materials

-194.57

-145.15

-111.19

-122.34

As % of sales

77.52

72.58

75.26

77.11

Employee costs

-8.96

-10.06

-7.45

-7.01

As % of sales

3.57

5.03

5.04

4.42

Other costs

-36.2

-33.18

-21.48

-23.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.42

16.59

14.54

14.8

Operating profit

11.23

11.59

7.61

5.79

OPM

4.47

5.79

5.15

3.65

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.38

-2.67

-2.68

Interest expense

-5.78

-7.32

-4.4

-4.69

Other income

1.85

1.7

1.01

4.15

Profit before tax

3.89

2.58

1.54

2.57

Taxes

-1.3

-0.81

-0.46

-0.88

Tax rate

-33.62

-31.53

-30.34

-34.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.58

1.77

1.07

1.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.58

1.77

1.07

1.68

yoy growth (%)

45.93

65

-36.39

-19.38

NPM

1.02

0.88

0.72

1.06

