|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
250.97
199.99
147.73
158.64
yoy growth (%)
25.49
35.36
-6.87
7.34
Raw materials
-194.57
-145.15
-111.19
-122.34
As % of sales
77.52
72.58
75.26
77.11
Employee costs
-8.96
-10.06
-7.45
-7.01
As % of sales
3.57
5.03
5.04
4.42
Other costs
-36.2
-33.18
-21.48
-23.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.42
16.59
14.54
14.8
Operating profit
11.23
11.59
7.61
5.79
OPM
4.47
5.79
5.15
3.65
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.38
-2.67
-2.68
Interest expense
-5.78
-7.32
-4.4
-4.69
Other income
1.85
1.7
1.01
4.15
Profit before tax
3.89
2.58
1.54
2.57
Taxes
-1.3
-0.81
-0.46
-0.88
Tax rate
-33.62
-31.53
-30.34
-34.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.58
1.77
1.07
1.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.58
1.77
1.07
1.68
yoy growth (%)
45.93
65
-36.39
-19.38
NPM
1.02
0.88
0.72
1.06
