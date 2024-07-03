iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharat Industries Ltd Share Price

73.4
(-1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74.15
  • Day's High76
  • 52 Wk High79.89
  • Prev. Close74.15
  • Day's Low71
  • 52 Wk Low 32.58
  • Turnover (lac)45.59
  • P/E22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.99
  • EPS3.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)175.52
  • Div. Yield0.34
Sharat Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sharat Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

14 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 24 Nov, 2023

arrow

Sharat Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sharat Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.46%

Institutions: 0.45%

Non-Institutions: 55.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Sharat Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.91

23.91

23.91

22.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.06

54.78

46.45

35.42

Net Worth

83.97

78.69

70.36

57.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

250.97

199.99

147.73

158.64

yoy growth (%)

25.49

35.36

-6.87

7.34

Raw materials

-194.57

-145.15

-111.19

-122.34

As % of sales

77.52

72.58

75.26

77.11

Employee costs

-8.96

-10.06

-7.45

-7.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.89

2.58

1.54

2.57

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.38

-2.67

-2.68

Tax paid

-1.3

-0.81

-0.46

-0.88

Working capital

20.01

21.54

7.36

0.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.49

35.36

-6.87

7.34

Op profit growth

-3.11

52.29

31.34

-37.84

EBIT growth

-2.35

66.75

-18.24

3.19

Net profit growth

45.93

65

-36.39

-19.38

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

302.16

332.54

133.66

55.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

302.16

332.54

133.66

55.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

5.46

5.03

Other Income

0.59

3.47

0

0

View Annually Results

Sharat Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sharat Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S Prasad Reddy

Whole-time Director

S Sharat Reddy

Non Executive Director

P Shanmugam

Independent Director

Harihar Venkata Muthyam

Independent Director

Swayze Mani

Independent Director

Geetha Adhyam Bindu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sharat Industries Ltd

Summary

Sharat Industries Ltd.,(Formerly known as Sharat Seafoods Limited)was incorporated on 7 May 90 and became public in 1992. It was promoted by S Prasad Reddy, Smt S Devaku and Top Fortune International, Singapore.In initial years, the Company cultured and processed Black Tiger shrimp before eventually producing Scampi shrimp. At a time when the aquaculture industry was at an all time low, owing to the failure of black tiger and scampi culture, the Company gave a new lease of life to the industry by introducing Vannamei breeding and culture in the country.Engaged in acquaculture, the companys products are processed prawn, quality hatched seed and feed. Processed shrimps are marketed as individually quick frozen shrimps, cooked individually quick frozen shrimps and contact frozen shrimps.The company has a collaboration and a buy-back agreement with High Won Fishery Development Corporation, Singapore.The civil works for the Processing Plant are complete and the necessary machinery has been imported during the year. The commissioning of the Processing Plant was delayed due to adverse conditions of the Aqua industry. The equipment for the Feed Mill has been completed. Company has taken several steps to prevent the virus effecting to crop such as cholorinating the water before being pumped into the ponds, which giving good results and also expected a good yield in the future.Company has become a sick industrial company, therefore directors have refered to BIFR to determine the measur
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sharat Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sharat Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹73.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sharat Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharat Industries Ltd is ₹175.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sharat Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sharat Industries Ltd is 22 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sharat Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharat Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharat Industries Ltd is ₹32.58 and ₹79.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sharat Industries Ltd?

Sharat Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.94%, 3 Years at 18.26%, 1 Year at 68.14%, 6 Month at 54.74%, 3 Month at 54.64% and 1 Month at 37.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sharat Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sharat Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.58 %
Institutions - 0.45 %
Public - 55.97 %

