SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹74.15
Prev. Close₹74.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹45.59
Day's High₹76
Day's Low₹71
52 Week's High₹79.89
52 Week's Low₹32.58
Book Value₹42.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)175.52
P/E22
EPS3.37
Divi. Yield0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.91
23.91
23.91
22.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.06
54.78
46.45
35.42
Net Worth
83.97
78.69
70.36
57.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
250.97
199.99
147.73
158.64
yoy growth (%)
25.49
35.36
-6.87
7.34
Raw materials
-194.57
-145.15
-111.19
-122.34
As % of sales
77.52
72.58
75.26
77.11
Employee costs
-8.96
-10.06
-7.45
-7.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.89
2.58
1.54
2.57
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.38
-2.67
-2.68
Tax paid
-1.3
-0.81
-0.46
-0.88
Working capital
20.01
21.54
7.36
0.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.49
35.36
-6.87
7.34
Op profit growth
-3.11
52.29
31.34
-37.84
EBIT growth
-2.35
66.75
-18.24
3.19
Net profit growth
45.93
65
-36.39
-19.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
302.16
332.54
133.66
55.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
302.16
332.54
133.66
55.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
5.46
5.03
Other Income
0.59
3.47
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S Prasad Reddy
Whole-time Director
S Sharat Reddy
Non Executive Director
P Shanmugam
Independent Director
Harihar Venkata Muthyam
Independent Director
Swayze Mani
Independent Director
Geetha Adhyam Bindu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sharat Industries Ltd
Summary
Sharat Industries Ltd.,(Formerly known as Sharat Seafoods Limited)was incorporated on 7 May 90 and became public in 1992. It was promoted by S Prasad Reddy, Smt S Devaku and Top Fortune International, Singapore.In initial years, the Company cultured and processed Black Tiger shrimp before eventually producing Scampi shrimp. At a time when the aquaculture industry was at an all time low, owing to the failure of black tiger and scampi culture, the Company gave a new lease of life to the industry by introducing Vannamei breeding and culture in the country.Engaged in acquaculture, the companys products are processed prawn, quality hatched seed and feed. Processed shrimps are marketed as individually quick frozen shrimps, cooked individually quick frozen shrimps and contact frozen shrimps.The company has a collaboration and a buy-back agreement with High Won Fishery Development Corporation, Singapore.The civil works for the Processing Plant are complete and the necessary machinery has been imported during the year. The commissioning of the Processing Plant was delayed due to adverse conditions of the Aqua industry. The equipment for the Feed Mill has been completed. Company has taken several steps to prevent the virus effecting to crop such as cholorinating the water before being pumped into the ponds, which giving good results and also expected a good yield in the future.Company has become a sick industrial company, therefore directors have refered to BIFR to determine the measur
Read More
The Sharat Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹73.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharat Industries Ltd is ₹175.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sharat Industries Ltd is 22 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharat Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharat Industries Ltd is ₹32.58 and ₹79.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sharat Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.94%, 3 Years at 18.26%, 1 Year at 68.14%, 6 Month at 54.74%, 3 Month at 54.64% and 1 Month at 37.83%.
