|13:20 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SHARAT INDUSTRIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHARAT INDUSTRIES LTD (519397) RECORD DATE 12.07.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 13 (Thirteen) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.21/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 20 (Twenty) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/07/2024 DR-672/2024-2025 *Note: As per Terms of Payment - Issue Price of Rs.31/- per Equity Share is payable as Rs. 7.75 on Application and Rs.23.25 on One or more subsequent Call(s). Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.07.2024)
