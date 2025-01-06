iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sharat Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

73
(-1.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharat Industries Ltd

Sharat Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.89

2.58

1.54

2.57

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.38

-2.67

-2.68

Tax paid

-1.3

-0.81

-0.46

-0.88

Working capital

20.01

21.54

7.36

0.6

Other operating items

Operating

19.18

19.92

5.75

-0.38

Capital expenditure

4.1

10.76

3.96

-43.4

Free cash flow

23.28

30.68

9.71

-43.78

Equity raised

65.64

59.18

54.09

50.56

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

132.35

93.34

68.89

2.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

221.28

183.21

132.7

9.61

Sharat Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharat Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.