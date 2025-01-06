Sharat Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.89
2.58
1.54
2.57
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.38
-2.67
-2.68
Tax paid
-1.3
-0.81
-0.46
-0.88
Working capital
20.01
21.54
7.36
0.6
Other operating items
Operating
19.18
19.92
5.75
-0.38
Capital expenditure
4.1
10.76
3.96
-43.4
Free cash flow
23.28
30.68
9.71
-43.78
Equity raised
65.64
59.18
54.09
50.56
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
132.35
93.34
68.89
2.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
221.28
183.21
132.7
9.61
No Record Found
