Sharat Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Sharat Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Dec 20242 Dec 2024
Approval and recommendation to the Shareholders of the Company for amending the AOA of the Company and Convening of an EGM of the members of the Company. Board took note of Resignation of Mr. Balamurugan M as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company due to personal reasons with effect from closure of the business hours on 30th November 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SHARAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. In continuation of the notice of the Board meeting dated 06th November 2024 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., 12th November 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as recommended by the members of the Audit Committee at their meeting held earlier in the day. We are enclosing herewith the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024, as approved by the Board, along with the limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
SHARAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. In continuation of the notice of the Board meeting dated 16th July 2024 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., 22nd July 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as recommended by the members of the Audit Committee at their meeting held earlier in the day. We are enclosing herewith the Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024, as approved by the Board, along with the limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Results-Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting4 Jul 202429 Jun 2024
SHARAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism rights entitlement ratio the record date Rights Issue period and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board considered and approved the following details pertaining to the proposed Rights Issue of equity shares: 1. 13 (Thirteen) equity share for every 20 (Twenty) Equity shares (13:20) held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the Record Date (Eligible Equity Shareholders). 2. Issue Price : Rs.31/- per Equity Share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
SHARAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of Sharat Industries Limited Audited Standalone and Conasolidated Financial Resutls for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
SHARAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. b) Proposal for raising funds by way of issue of Equity shares/other convertible instruments on rights/preferential basis subject to such Regulatory/Statutory approvals as may be required. The Board inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023: The Board considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 as recommended by the members of the Audit committee at the Audit committee meeting held earlier in the day. 2. Issue of Shares by way of Rights Issue: The Board of Directors approved the proposal for raising of funds, through issuance and allotment of fully paid-up equity shares of face value ? 10/- each (Equity Shares) for an aggregate amount less than ? 50.00 crores (Rupees Fifty Crores Only), on rights basis at such price and on such terms (as may be decided by the Board of Directors or a duly constituted committee of the Board). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Sharat Industrie: Related News

No Record Found

