Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Approval and recommendation to the Shareholders of the Company for amending the AOA of the Company and Convening of an EGM of the members of the Company. Board took note of Resignation of Mr. Balamurugan M as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company due to personal reasons with effect from closure of the business hours on 30th November 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SHARAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. In continuation of the notice of the Board meeting dated 06th November 2024 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., 12th November 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as recommended by the members of the Audit Committee at their meeting held earlier in the day. We are enclosing herewith the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024, as approved by the Board, along with the limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

SHARAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. In continuation of the notice of the Board meeting dated 16th July 2024 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., 22nd July 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as recommended by the members of the Audit Committee at their meeting held earlier in the day. We are enclosing herewith the Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024, as approved by the Board, along with the limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Results-Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 29 Jun 2024

SHARAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism rights entitlement ratio the record date Rights Issue period and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board considered and approved the following details pertaining to the proposed Rights Issue of equity shares: 1. 13 (Thirteen) equity share for every 20 (Twenty) Equity shares (13:20) held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the Record Date (Eligible Equity Shareholders). 2. Issue Price : Rs.31/- per Equity Share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

SHARAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of Sharat Industries Limited Audited Standalone and Conasolidated Financial Resutls for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024