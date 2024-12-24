|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|Approval and recommendation to the Shareholders of the Company for amending the AOA of the Company and Convening of an EGM of the members of the Company. Summary of Proceedings of (01/2024-2025 )Extra Ordinary General meeting of Sharat Industries Limited (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.